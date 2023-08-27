Jesse C. Baldwin
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jesse Charles Baldwin who left this world Aug. 14, 2023, at the age of 73.
Updated: August 28, 2023 @ 4:45 am
Jesse was born May 9, 1950, in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, to Jesse and Juanita Pennell Baldwin. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Jesse is survived by his son, Jason; his grandchildren, Jesse III and Brianna; great-granddaughter Illianna; his sisters, Linda Green, Helen Martinez and Patty Walsh, nieces, nephews and cousins plus various other family members and many friends.
Jesse was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Juanita Pennell Baldwin; son, Jesse Jr.; daughter, Lisa Kelly; son-in-law, John Kelly; sisters, Carolyn Muniz and Iva Jean “Jeannie” Baldwin, and granddaughter, Shantae Kelly.
Jesse spent over 50 years working in the telecommunications industry, focusing on DC Power Plant installation and maintenance. Jesse worked for several different companies as well as owning his own company for many years. Jesse loved his profession and cared deeply for the people he worked with.
He had a kind soul, with a heart of gold. A true “gentle-man.” He will always be in our hearts.
A funeral service will be held to honor the legacy of Jesse Baldwin on Sept. 2, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-9997.