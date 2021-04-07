Jesse Lee Badertscher
Jesse Lee Badertscher, 80, of rural Rawson, Ohio, passed away at The Heritage on Saturday, April 3, 2021. He was born Feb. 24, 1941 in Rawson to the late Lyle and Geraldine (Rainey) Badertscher.
He was a 1959 graduate of Cory-Rawson High School. Jesse worked as a contractor and was a former Findlay firefighter. He was also the former fire chief of the Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Department in Cimarron, Colorado and an EMT for Hanco EMS. He was a lifelong member of the NRA.
Jesse married Kayleen Kay Ruppright on Sept. 3, 1960, and she preceded him in death on June 2, 2020. He is survived by a son, Brent (Jill) Badertscher of Rawson, and a daughter, Machelle (Terry) Williams of Grand Junction, Colorado. Jesse is also survived by three grandchildren: Dustin (Meghan) Williams of Grand Junction, Chase (McKaelynn) Williams of Grand Junction, and Danielle (Skyler Arnett) Badertscher of Rawson, Ohio; along with three great-grandchildren: Lakin and Oliver Williams and Caden Hoffman of Grand Junction, Colorado.
A funeral service will be held at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 with Pastor David Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Tawa (Flick) Cemetery. Visitation will be held for three hours prior to the service (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Friday at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the Rawson Volunteer Firefighters Assoc. and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.