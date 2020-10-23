Jesse W. Fowler
Jesse Wayne Fowler, 37, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.
He was born Aug. 27, 1983, in Harrisburg, Illinois to Billy Jo Fowler and Holly Ann Spears. Jesse has been a resident since 2001 having moved from Kentucky.
He is survived by wife, Lisa Fowler of Avon Park, Florida; mother, Holly Ann Clark (Kelly, stepdad) of Tennessee; daughters, Grace Jane Fowler and Gillian Eden Simmons, both of Avon Park, Florida; niece, Jacqulin Fowler, and nephews, Noah Clark and Landon Clark.
Preceded in death by father, Billy Jo Fowler, and brother, Brandon Scott Fowler.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.