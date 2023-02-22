Jim N. Bass
Jim Nathan Bass, 74, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Sebring, Florida on Feb. 12, 1948, to J.W. Bass and Flora L. Foreman. Jim was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and was a commander of the VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park, Florida. He was a retired sergeant from Avon Park Correctional Institute. Jim was a dedicated family man and loved being very involved with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Elizabeth Ann (Hicks) Bass; children, Tammy (Paul) Robitaille and Timothy Bass; grandchildren, Jessica (Allan) Alderman, Christa Bass, Heather Lynn Bass (Jordan), April Bass, Ashlee (Dominic) Matute, Sarabeth (Matthew) Reuter and Megan Bass; great-grandchildren, Kyler, Sylas, Brian, Anastasia, Ariella and Luca. He is preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Flora Bass, and son, Jimmy Bass.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the VFW Post 9853, 75 N. Olivia Drive, Avon Park, FL 33825.
Daddy — “Pa you will always be in our hearts. We love you! TSTSTSA.”