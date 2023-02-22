Jim N. Bass flag

Jim Nathan Bass, 74, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. He was born in Sebring, Florida on Feb. 12, 1948, to J.W. Bass and Flora L. Foreman. Jim was a proud U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and was a commander of the VFW Post 9853 in Avon Park, Florida. He was a retired sergeant from Avon Park Correctional Institute. Jim was a dedicated family man and loved being very involved with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

