Jimmie E. Cravey
Jimmie Edward Cravey, 81, Zolfo Springs, Florida passed away on Thursday morning, June 17, 2021 at his residence. Jimmie was a native Floridian who was born in Miami on March 11, 1940. He was one of two children and the son of Jessie Mae (Reynolds) and Chauncey Robert Cravey.
Jimmie was a long-time resident of Miami, moving to Zolfo Springs eight years ago. He retired from the City of Hialeah Water Department with 40 years of service working as a meter reader. Jimmie was known around town as the Hialeah Elvis playing his guitar when he was younger. He was one of the oldest members of the Everglades Conservation and Sportsman’s Club, joining the club in 1950 alongside his father. He was a world champion turkey caller in his age group. Jimmie enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing and any other outdoor activities.
Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents and a loving son, Darren Edward Cravey. He is survived by his loving sister, Linda Lee Williams (Dr. Paul Williams Jr.); daughter, Julianne Lee Cravey; several grandchildren; niece, Jesslin Joy Preston; and nephews, Troy and Lonnie Williams.
A service to celebrate Jimmie’s life will be held 11 a.m. today, June 25, 2021, at Morris Funeral Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring, Florida with family and friends celebrating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scotfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-4134.