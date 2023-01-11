Jimmie L. Goins
Jimmie Lee Goins, 76, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born Oct. 1, 1946 in Chadbourn, North Carolina to the late Daniel Joe and Clara Flowers (Locklear) Goins, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Highlands County.
Jimmie is survived by his wife, Ruth Goins of Sebring, Florida; children, Jenny Lee McNabb (Bobby) of Sebring, Florida, Jimmie Lee Goins Jr. (Eunada) of Sebring, Florida, James Earl Goins (Tammy) of Sebring, Florida, Donnie Lee Goins (Angela) of Sebring, Florida, Joe Balfour (Kelly) of Sebring, Florida, Jimmie Balfour of Bartow, Florida, Melissa Balfour of Lakeland, Florida, and Ashley Balfour (Ray) of Sun City, Florida; brothers, Monroe Goins of North Carolina, Gerald Goins (Joyce) of North Carolina, and Reed Goins of North Carolina, 25 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eugene Goins; one brother and three sisters.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at 12 p.m. at Placid Temple Church of God in Lake Placid, Florida with family receiving friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery in Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.