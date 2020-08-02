Jimmy Tumbleston
Jimmy Tumbleston passed away surrounded by family on May 31, 2020.
Jimmy was born in South Carolina then moved with his family to Lake Placid. After completing his education, he was enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Jimmy loved participating and watching car racing. During the 1980s, he and his team competed in 12 Hours of Sebring racing events. He was employed by the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department and retired in 2005. Jimmy was a loving family man and will truly be missed.
He is survived by his children, Julie and Charles; five grandchildren; and his brother, Roger Tumbleston.
Please join us in a celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Church of the Brethren in Lorida, Florida.