Joan E. Mack
Joan Elizabeth Mack, 76, passed through the open door onto her eternal rest on Thursday, March 24, 2022. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Oct. 18, 1945, to Joseph and Elsie (Walter) Simonek. After living in Georgia for 23 years, Avon Park became her home in 2002. She loved to visit with family and friends, travel, play bingo, gardening and volunteer at church and various local organizations.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Richard; daughter, Gina Willard; son, John Minadeo; and three grandsons.
Joan is survived by her loving husband, Robert; son, Nick (Lisa) Minadeo; and daughter-in-law, Becky Roxburgh Minadeo; step-children, Bob (Linda) Mack, Carrie (Robert) Gordon, Jackie (Rob) Sinfield, Michelle (Bill) Schroff and Alison Kivon, all of Ohio, and Allen Mack of Louisiana; 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
A Mass and celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Avon Park, Florida to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joan’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Guiding Eyes for the blind or the Avon Park Church Service Center (food pantry).