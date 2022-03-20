Joan M. Sleet
Joan Mary Sleet, 85, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully on the afternoon of March 3, 2022. Joan was born in 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to parents Thomas and Myrtle Aitken. She was the middle of three children.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas; her first husband, Richard; and her second husband, Robert.
Her first marriage was to Richard Ferro. In the early 1960s, their family moved to the Sunshine State where she would remain. Joan and Richard blessed this world with four amazing daughters: Donna Ferro, Joanne Ferro, Terri Ferro Escude and Lisa Ferro.
She was widowed twice in her life. The second love of her life was to her late husband, Robert Sleet. Together they made life an adventure. Traveling and spending time with family were by far their favorite pastimes.
Joan was a lover of cuisine, cooking and fashion and could command an audience with her quick wit and contagious sense of humor. She was always ready to explore local events, but everyone knew Sundays were always reserved for Saints football.
She was extremely proud of the family she built, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joan leaves many to cherish her memories: her four daughters; her treasured sister, Delores Keenan; her four grandchildren, Coral Sarantos, Zachary Ognan, Kasey Corker and Dylan Ferro; four great-grandchildren, Nicholas Sarantos, Theodore Ogana, Benjamin Ognan and Aston Coker; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Lakeview Memorial Garden chapel on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11 a.m.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff for their endless support at East Ridge at Cutler Bay Retirement Home and Fellowship Home at the Fairway Pines in Sebring.