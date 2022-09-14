Joann G. Ledford
Joann G. Ledford, age 85, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on May 19, 1937 in Loudon, Tennessee, the daughter of Ralph and Hazel (Clowers) Griffith.
Joann is survived by her loving children, Larry Ledford (Jeannie) and Rita Harden. Surviving are also three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.