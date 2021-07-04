Joann M. Jackson
Joann M. Jackson, 89, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Thursday morning, June 24, 2021 at AdventHealth Hospital in Lake Placid. A native Floridian, Joann was born in Bartow on Jan. 14, 1932, the daughter of Beulah (Gordon) and Lucius Smith.
Joann has lived in Lake Placid most of her life, moving here at a young age. She was a graduate of Lake Placid Senior High School. She was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid and the Lake Placid Women’s Club. Joann was named Pioneer Woman of the Year in Lake Placid at one time. She and her late husband, Tommy, owned several businesses in town. Joann enjoyed making ceramics, a good game of bowling and she loved to be with her family and friends anytime they could get together, especially time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Joann is preceded in death by her loving husband, Tommy. She is survived by her loving son, Tommy the Third; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Joann will be laid to rest with her husband at the Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date.