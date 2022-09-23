Joanna H. Henry
Joanna Henrietta (Gleba) Henry went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. She was born Jan. 8, 1938 in Boston, Massachusetts to the late Henry F. and Rose Gleba.
Updated: September 23, 2022 @ 4:20 am
Joanna graduated from Boston State College with a teaching degree, and put it to good use, teaching while traveling throughout the United States; Okinawa, Japan; the Dominican Republic, and throughout Europe. After this chapter in her life, she taught several years in New Jersey, making an impact on all who met her. She then decided on a life in Florida where she met the love of her life, Robert (Shell) Henry.
Joanna and Shell were married in 2007 and lived an adventurous life. They lived on a sailboat and traveled over 25,000 nautical miles. Then they lived on the Treasure Coast when they were not traveling throughout the United States, Mexico and the Islands. They then bought a farm in Wauchula to live the country life.
Being one of the kindest, most thoughtful people on the planet, it was only natural that Joanna gave her heart to the Lord and was baptized by Pastor Stephen Darley at New Zion Baptist church where she was a member. Her last breath on earth was her first breath in heaven. We will miss you every day until we can meet again in heaven.
Joanna is survived by her loving husband, Robert Henry; and her brothers, Eugene Gleba (Nancy) and Henry Gleba, all from Massachusetts.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 10 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church, 202 Sidney Roberts Road, Ona, FL 33865. In lieu of flowers, help someone who could never pay you back.