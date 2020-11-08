Joanne J. Bishop
Joanne J. Bishop (Schiermyer), 91, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Nov. 1, 2020.
Joanne was born March 10, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio to Leroy and Helen Schiermyer (Weick). She was married to Richard M. Bishop from 1952 to 1997.
Joanne graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1951 where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority. She taught high school mathematics in Maumee, Ohio. Joanne was a member of the PEO Sisterhood for many years. Throughout her life, she was an avid bridge player and gourmet cook.
Joanne is survived by her children, Craig Bishop, Stephanie Douglas (Dan) and David Bishop (Susan). She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Jason Douglas (Christine), Jennifer Douglas Kepler (Ben), Jane Bishop and Catherine Bishop. Her only great-grandson is Ryan Kepler.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful care given by Comfort Keepers, especially Adriana and Rita, and the Good Shepherd Hospice Society.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held at Lakeview Memorial Garden in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.