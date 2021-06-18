Joanne L. Gamber
Joanne Laurel Gamber passed away in Sebring, Florida on June 1, 2021. She was born in 1932 to F. Reid Bailey and Helen Rice Bailey in Adrian, Michigan. She and her husband, Rev. Leonard Gamber, served in several United Methodist churches in Michigan. She enjoyed leading Celebrating Marriage Weekend Retreats together with Len as part of their shared ministry. She also enjoyed painting, walking, time by the lake, and good fellowship with neighbors and friends. Family and friends appreciated her as a Prayer Warrior.
She is survived by her children, Randall (Vicki) Disbrow of Gaines, Michigan, Richard Disbrow of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lori Pollitz of Mason, Michigan, Phillip (Cheryl) Gamber of Mason Michigan, and Dan (Jackie) Gamber of Atlanta, Georgia; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joanne was preceded in death by both parents and husband, Rev. Leonard William Gamber.
A Celebration of Life Service was held at 10: 30 a.m. June 16, 2021 at Avon Park Church of the Nazarene, 707 W. Main St., Avon Park, Florida.