Jocelyn J. Smith-Cruz
July 27, 1968 — Aug. 5, 2020
Jocelyn Joy Smith-Cruz (Joy) was born in Brooklyn, New York.
Her family moved to Lake Placid, Florida, when she was 6 years old. She attended elementary, middle and high school. In 1986, she graduated with honors from Lake Placid High School, and as Salutatorian received a scholarship to Tift College of Mercer University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jocelyn mastered technology and was a marketing visionary. As marketing manager for The Florida Heart Institute at Florida Hospital (AdventHealth), she developed and implemented all of the marketing materials for its regional and international medical education programs.
Traveling for the Florida Heart Institute allowed Jocelyn the opportunity to experience new cultures and the breathtaking natural beauty of each country. Central America and the Caribbean were her most memorable destinations. She had a great zest for life and adventure. This was evident in her recollection of shared memories and posts to social media.
Jocelyn was preceded in death by her father, Demetrio Cruz; mother, Nilda Cruz; and brother, Richard “Richie” Cruz.
The bereaved include her beloved husband, Wayne, of 14 years; her brother, David (Alba) of Fort Myers, Florida; her nephews, Jonathan and Richard “Richie” (Ashes); and great-nephew, Broderick of Fort Myers, Florida.
Jocelyn cherished and adored Wayne and was extremely dedicated to him, but was also dedicated to her family members. Family and friendships meant everything to her. She was always so generous to those in need. She loved people. She had a heart of gold and went out of her way to make sure that everyone around her was well taken care of, no matter the cost.
The phrase, “she would give you the shirt off her back,” rang true in every sense with Jocelyn. She had the greatest gift for giving.
Among her immediate family members, there is an extended family of cousins, aunts, uncles and many friends that she was so fond of and who shared in her life. She loved them all. Jocelyn was a beautiful person, both inside and out. She overcame many adversities in her life and never gave up. To say she was tenacious would be an understatement. She gave everything her all.
Jocelyn had a great sense of humor and a great laugh. She enjoyed a good joke and reminiscing about shared memories with those she loved. It brought her great joy. Jocelyn also loved her dogs. They held a very special place in her heart. Jocelyn had a big heart, full of love and generosity. She will remain forever in our hearts.
God Bless you, dear Jocelyn, may you rest in peace.