Joe E. Collins II
Joe Earl Collins II, 55, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Tampa, Florida. He was born Dec. 3, 1967, in Marianna, Florida to Joe Earl and Eileen (Pipkin) Collins.
Joe worked for Lykes Bros. Inc. for 32 years as a professional agricultural engineer. He served as Senior Vice President, responsible for all agricultural operations in Florida and Texas; was appointed to the South Florida Water Management District Governing Board where he served as chair; was presented with the distinguished alumnus of the University of Florida and was a proud Gator fan.
Joe enjoyed announcing Sebring football and the Highlands County Junior Livestock Show, and hunting with his sons Ben, Eli and Pate. Joe was a member and Deacon at First Baptist Church of Sebring, a member of the Sebring Firemen, Inc. and Florida Cattlemen’s Association, as well as the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association. He had been a resident since 1991 coming from Bonifay, Florida.
Joe is survived by his wife, Lisa Collins of Sebring, Florida; father, Joe Earl Collins of Bonifay, Florida; sons, Benjamin Walker Collins of Eustis, Florida, Eli Tucker Collins of Sebring, Florida and Pate Matthew Collins of Sebring, Florida; sister, Debbie Rieck (Vince) of Matthews, North Carolina; Jo Ann Everett (Dennis) of Marianna, Florida; nieces, Shelby Harvey (Ariel) and Katie Everett; nephews, David C. Bean and Mitchell Rieck (Leslie); grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Gavin, Caleb, Reagan and Warren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eileen Pipkin Collins.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at First Baptist Church Sebring with family receiving friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Bethel Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Caryville, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to the Joe Collins II Memorial Fund c/o Heartland National Bank.
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. stephensonnelsonfh.com.