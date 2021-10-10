Joe L. Crews
Joe Leslie Crews, 90, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. He was born June 30, 1931, in Avon Park, Florida to Mabel and Walter Crews. He has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park growing up and living with his family at Ward’s Citrus Nursery.
He served in the United States Army. Upon returning to Avon Park, he worked as a mechanic at I.H. Ford Motor Company. He later opened his own business in Avon Park, Crews & Stewart Auto Repair. After retirement he and Virginia enjoyed spending time in the mountains in Morgantown, Georgia. He loved tinkering with cars, joking with others and going to flea markets.
He is survived by daughters, Susan Roberts (Mark) of Winter Park, Florida and Donna Harvard (Kevin) of Winter Haven, Florida; son, Joseph Crews (Karen) of Lecanto, Florida; grandchildren, Calvin, Kelley, Drew, Zachary, Zoe, Joseph and Austin; great-granddaughters, Harper, Lula and Savannah; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; his parents, and his brothers, Gordon and Donahue.
A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
