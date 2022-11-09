Joe P. Johns
Joe Paladin Johns, 46, passed away at home on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was born in Owensboro, Kentucky on Oct. 25, 1976. He graduated from Avon Park High School in 1994.
Updated: November 9, 2022 @ 7:43 am
Joe was an operator of water and waste water treatment plants. He had a loving and caring heart and will be missed by those who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Frank and Peggy Johns; his maternal grandparents, Leroy and Evelyn Gough; and his uncle and aunt, John Roy and Ginger Lee Gough. He is survived by his parents, Karen Gough Drake and Frank (Butch) Johns; and his cousins, JR and Amee’ Gough, Jennifer Gough, Jessica Gough, Gage Gough, and Cason Gough, all of Wauchula, Florida.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 202 Sidney Roberts Road, Ona, Florida with lunch following the service; meal provided by New Zion Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caring People Recovery Center, 5207 Doyle Parker Ave., Bowling Green, FL 33834.
