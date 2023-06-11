Joel A. Wright
Joel Alan Wright, 62, died in Leesburg, Florida with his loving wife at his side on June 2, 2023 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on June 17, 1960, in Greenville, South Carolina to John Wesley Wright and Dorothy Geraldine (Linn) Wright, Joel grew up in Avon Park, Florida, where he played sports and caused a general ruckus. He graduated from Avon Park High School and went on to complete a bachelor’s degree in communications from University of Central Florida, where his tennis skills earned him a scholarship.
Joel was a police officer for the Avon Park Police Department for seven years before transferring to Orlando Police Department, where he became a homicide detective and retired after 32 years of service. Joel earned multiple awards and certifications for his committed police work, but his most cherished accomplishments were bringing justice to grieving families. Even in retirement, he continued to provide invaluable expertise to investigative agencies and diligently followed up on cases until his final days.
Joel enjoyed riding his Harley and spending time on the water. Known for his sense of humor, his many friends and loved ones remember Joel laughing, joking, and singing silly songs. While he passionately supported his Florida sports teams, he always held a special place in his heart for the Boston Red Sox, the team his father would take him to see spring training when he was a boy.
Joel leaves behind a legacy of love and friendship. He is survived by his wife, Anne-Marie, and five children, Rachel Wright (spouse Burt Snover), Kayla Rivera (spouse Josh), A.J. Wright (spouse Marissa), Dylan Wright, and Megan Brier (spouse Nolan). He will be missed dearly by his three grandchildren, Kylie, Wes, and Tanner, who brought him immeasurable joy. Joel is also survived by his two sisters, Laurinda Anne DeShong (spouse Jay) and Mary Elaine Wright. Joel was predeceased by his parents, John and Dot, and brother, John Wesley Wright II. He will be missed by his loyal dog, Emma.
Joel Alan Wright will be remembered as a loving husband, a devoted father, a compassionate detective, and a friend to all. His legacy of humor, wit, and unwavering commitment to justice will live on in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know him.
A celebration of life will be held on June 15, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Fraternal Order of Police Orlando Lodge #25, 5505 Hansel Avenue, Orlando, FL 32809.