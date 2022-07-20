Joel F. Walkup
Joel Frederick Walkup, age 71, passed away on July 16, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on June 4, 1951, the son of James Frederick and Anna May (Woods) Walkup.
He worked as a master pipefitter for TECO People’s Gas Company and attended Bible Fellowship Church. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam conflict, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1979.
Joel is survived by his loving children, Joel Walkup (Danielle), Jason Walkup (Kimberly), and Zac Walkup (Amanda), all of Sebring, Florida, and Aaron Walkup (Kelsie) of Casselberry, Florida; Colin Walkup (Alexis) of Deltona, Florida; and Michelle Hope Dimmett (Chad) of North Carolina; brother, Thomas Walkup (Mary) of Lake Wales, Florida; sister, Peggy Walkup of Haines City, Florida. Surviving are also eight grandchildren, Jay, Julianna, Ansley, Addison, West, Megan, Lauren, and Kaitlyn; and two great-grandchildren, Bailey and Riley. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Patricia Ann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sertoma Junior Golf at Sun’N Lake Country Club, attention: Andy Kesling; or Bible Fellowship Church, Sebring, Florida. Cremation arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at: www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.