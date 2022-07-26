Joel Trepanier
Joel Trepanier, age 48, died July 18, 2022 following complications from a surgery last year. He was born in February of 1974 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and raised in Boca Raton, Florida.
July 26, 2022
He was an electrician like his father before moving to Port St. Lucie. During COVID, he moved to become a long-haul truck driver. He enjoyed fishing and off-roading.
Survivors include his mother, Jeanne Johnson, and step-father, John Johnson of Lake Placid, Florida; brother, Kevin Trepanier of Port St. Lucie, Florida; Aunt Peg and Uncle Bob Hoffman; Aunt Donna and Uncle Jim Carey; and various nieces, nephews, and cousins in Pennsylvania, also step-sister, Tracy Gyarfas and her family. He was preceded in death by his father, Michel Trepanier.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Bayshore Club AA. For more information, please visit thebayshoreclub.net or call 772-877-3876. Service will be at a later date. Arrangements by Yates Funeral Home, Port St. Lucie, Florida.