Joey E. Brock
Joey Edward Brock, of Sebring, Florida, and formerly of Lake Placid, Florida, died Wednesday evening, April 7, 2021. He was in the companionship of his loving wife and family.
Joe was born in Haskell County, Oklahoma on May 14, 1934. He was the son of the late Vilvie Rose Buckner Brock and Judson Wain Brock. Joe joined the U.S. Air Force after high school and served during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge, he went to work at Cape Canaveral on the Minute Man Missile project. After leaving there he joined the Florida Highway Patrol as a pilot with Troop G. and Troop L. He then found his way into the music industry in Nashville, Tennessee where he was an opening act for many country stars and sang in the Grand Ole Opry.
Joe stayed in Tennessee and worked at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. After leaving Tennessee he moved to Okeechobee, Florida and worked with the Okeechobee County Forestry Service as a pilot. He came to Highlands County and worked at the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office as a pilot. Joe finished his career as the chief of police in Wauchula. He has been a Highlands County resident since 1980. Joe was a true family man and loved his music. He was a member of Independent Baptist Church of Sebring.
Joe is survived by his wife, Carylon, whom he wed Nov. 3, 1976; children, Tommie Joe Brock (Robin), Jefferson Wayne Brock (Bobi Jo), Rhonda June Lindley (Wade), James Karl Brock (Sherri), Clifford Burg Jr. (Leilani), Julie Lynn Burg, Stacy Joy Allcorn (Lee) and Elizabeth Ann Evans (Bryan); sister, Jane Freeberg; 23 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sons, Joey Edward Brock and John Kervin Brock.
Family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Okeechobee Missionary Baptist Church with funeral services beginning at 11 a.m. Pastors Joshua Goodwin, Lee Michael Allcorn and Lindell Selvey will celebrate. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.