Johanna Wynne Fitch Oppold Rennick, 83, passed away on Aug. 14, 2021, peacefully at her home in Avon Park, Florida. She was born on Jan. 17, 1938, in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Roy Waller Fitch and Hilda Wilhelminia Morelli.
She was a graduate of Belleville Township High School in Belleville, Illinois, Brown’s Business College in St. Louis, Missouri and Miami-Dade College in Miami, Florida.
Her career included executive assistant to the Honorable Frank Carlson, U.S. Congressman in St. Louis, Missouri and various corporate CEOs in Washington D.C., South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. She enjoyed travelling and volunteering, using her sewing and card-making skills.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Reverend Albert George Oppold (Lutheran Ministries of Florida) of Avon Park, Florida and William W. Rennick of Cumming, Georgia.
Her survivors include her children, William Anton (Tony) Oppold (Kimberlie) and Rachel Elizabeth Oppold (Cristina); and two grandsons, Anthony Markos Oppold and Austin Tucker Oppold.
As per her wishes, she was cremated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children’s Home Society, Humane Society or a charity of your choice.