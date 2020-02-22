John A. Jonovic
John A. Jonovic, 81, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away early Thursday morning, Feb. 20, 2020. He was comforted by his wife.
John was a native of Wisconsin. He was born Nov. 15, 1938 in Milwaukee and was the son of Ms. Stella Plese Jonovic and John Jonovic. John lent himself to many companies in and around Milwaukee for several years as a mechanical engineer before gaining employment with the Oscar Mayer Co. He retired after twelve years as a department manager in 1997. John enjoyed wood working, fishing and he loved to cook. John has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past 18-plus years. He was a member of the Lake Placid Elks Lodge.
John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl; children, Scott (Deb) and Laura Jonovic; siblings, Jim (Carol), Marianne Kunz (Roger) and George (Carol). He was predeceased by his sister, Barbara and brother, Dennis.
Services will be from the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Services are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Avenue, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.