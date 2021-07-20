John A. Lorino
John A. Lorino, 84, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Feb. 8, 2021. He was born May 4, 1936 in Miami, Florida to John and Theresa Lorino.
John and his first wife, Ivette, owned several restaurants, Lorino’s Cove in Miami and Garinos in Sebring and Lake Placid. In the restaurant days, you might have been lucky enough to see him cooking in the back, with a hand-towel over his shoulder and a big smile on his face. He loved to come out of the kitchen and socialize with customers dining at the restaurant.
In the 1990s, John moved to Orlando to be closer to his mom and sister. There he owned a dry-cleaning delivery service, Class Act Cleaning, with his second wife, Jo-Ellen. Even during his deliveries, he still managed to find time to talk with his customers and get to know everyone. His main route was on Disney campuses in Orlando. The Disney routes were his favorite.
John served in the United States Navy for four years. John loved cooking, sailing, dancing, working on cars and “good music,” jazz or classic rock. John had a great personality and did not know a stranger. He loved getting to know people and he loved to go out dancing with his sister, JoAnna. John also passed down his love for cooking and creating recipes to his children and grandchildren.
John is survived by his younger sister, Joanna Straight (Rick); his five children, John Troy Lorino, Anthony Lorino (Gina), Gina Hitt (Scott), Joseph Lorino (Teena) and Tina Dia (Bayani); 12 grandchildren, Brandon Lorino (Brittany), Cole Lorino, Marilyn Lorino, Olivia Bullard (Talon), Jake Hitt, Gabriella, Dominic, Nicholas and Cecelia Lorino, and Gordon, Illia and Vincent Dia; and four great-grandchildren, Kylie, Nolan, Harlow and Beckham Lorino; along with many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Theresa Lorino, and his former wives, Ivette Dunham and Jo-Ellen Lorino.
The family has planned a Celebration of Life that will be held on Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at The Inn on the Lakes in Sebring.