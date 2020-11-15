John A. Panse Sr.
John Arthur Panse Sr., 79, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Sebring, Florida.
He is survived by his beautiful and loving wife of 59 years, Pamela Panse; his daughters, Caroll Turner and Kriscinda “Cindy” Lannen; his son, John Panse Jr.; six grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and finally his sweet fur baby, Gigi.
John was an active member of Church of The Redeemer, Episcopal Church in Avon Park, Florida. He enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, boating, deer hunting, woodworking, traveling, cracking jokes and reflecting on “the good ole days.” John held many interesting jobs over his life including a police sergeant, marine patrol officer, pilot, manufacturing worker and successful business owner of J&J Mobile Homes, which made for very interesting stories. John will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Church of The Redeemer in Avon Park, Florida.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.