John A. Stewart
John A Stewart, husband of Violet (Vi) Stewart passed away on Feb. 16, 2020 with his loving wife at his bedside.
John was born to Jack and Patricia on Nov. 20, 1939. One brother, Patrick passed in 2019.
John was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force and later serving his country by working 30-plus years in the federal government as a computer specialist.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at the American Legion Placid Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27 N. in Lake Placid with Pastor Troyleen Hodges officiating. Military honors will be presented by the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in the memory of John to the Good Shepherd Hospice House, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida 33870. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.