John A. Wallace

Jon A. Wallace, 34, of Glennie, Michigan passed away June 30, 2022, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was born Jan. 5, 1988, in Poughkeepsie, New York but always considered Lake Placid, Florida his hometown. He attended Lake Placid schools and after graduation he served six years in the U.S. Army.

