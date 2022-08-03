John A. Wallace
Jon A. Wallace, 34, of Glennie, Michigan passed away June 30, 2022, in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was born Jan. 5, 1988, in Poughkeepsie, New York but always considered Lake Placid, Florida his hometown. He attended Lake Placid schools and after graduation he served six years in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his parents, Douglas and Lori Lockhart of Lake Placid; brother, Robert Wallace of Sebring; and daughters, Faith of New Jersey and Madison of Michigan. He is also survived by fiancé, Jessica Tripi of Michigan and her children, Connor, Bella and Rosie.
The funeral service will be private.
Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home in Michigan and Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home in Lake Placid are in charge of arrangements. 863-465-9997.