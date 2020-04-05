John B. Grady
John Benjamin Grady, of Sebring, Florida, died after a long battle with cancer on March 26, 2020. He was 81.
He was born on Dec. 19, 1938, in Sebring, Florida to the late Benjamin and Adeline Williams Grady. John was the eldest of the Grady family and had deep roots in Sebring, Florida. John graduated from E.O. Douglas High School in 1956. He was named after his father, Benjamin Grady, and his Uncle John Grady, who was the first black carpenter and one of the first black police officers to serve in Sebring, Florida.
John Benjamin Grady was a citrus contractor by trade as the owner of Grady Harvesting and later self-employed as the owner of Grady Landscaping. John’s passion was golfing and as a member of the Florida Sportsmen Association of Sebring, Florida won numerous golf tournaments. He was an adamant fisherman who loved to take his family out on his boat for a day of fun in the sun. He will be greatly missed.
John is survived by his wife of 60 years, Beatrice (Owens) Grady; daughters, Sheryl (Larry) Simmons and Alva Welch; son, Thadius Leveridge; grandsons, Brian Welch and Jon Simmons; great-grandson, Jamari Welch; great-granddaughter, Briana Welch; goddaughters, LaKeisha Rivera and Cherwanda Torres; and a host of siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on a date to be determined.