John Bury
John Bury, a resident of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. John was 88 years old. He was born on May 5, 1933 to John and Sophie Bury, the youngest of four siblings.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Michael, Mary and Anne; and son-in-law, Jene M. Whitaker.
He is survived by his loving wife, Geraldine Howard Bury of Lake Placid, Florida; son, Dale Bury (Susan) of Lake Placid, Florida; daughters, Darin Williamson (Wes) of Okeechobee, Florida and Donia Nicholson (John) of Wauchula, Florida; six grandchildren, Michael Whitaker (Jennifer) of Lake Placid, Florida, Dustin Bury (Ashley) of Avon Park, Florida, Marie Chapman (Brooke) of Lake Placid, Florida, Lindsey Bury of Lake Placid, Florida, Mason Bush (Kayla) of Okeechobee, Florida and Raegen Bush (Taylor) of Okeechobee, Florida; and six great-grandchildren, Jax Whitaker, Emmy Bury, Braelyn and Bristol Chapman, and Braden and Macy Bush.
John graduated from Niles High School in Niles, Ohio in 1951 and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1956; he was honorably discharged as a sergeant. While he was still in the Marine Corps, John met the love of his life, Geraldine Howard. They were married in 1955 and spent 66 loving years of marriage together.
After serving his country, John went to the University of Florida receiving a degree in architecture. His degree helped bring him into a career of residential and commercial contracting. He eventually started his own construction business, Atlantic Contractors, while living in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. In 1974, John and his family moved to Lake Placid where he continued his contracting business.
John was an active member in the Morning Rotary Club of Lake Placid and a member of the Elks Lodge 2661 of Lake Placid where he served a term as Exalted Ruler.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice House Sebring, Florida. Family and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid on Sept. 25, 2021 at 10:30 a.m.