John C. Francis

John C. Francis, 88, of Lake Placid, Florida, laid down his working tools and went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. He passed peacefully at Orchid Cove Nursing Home in Lake Placid. John was born on March 24, 1934, in Fincastle, Lee County, Kentucky and was the son of Henrietta Marie (Hall) and Leander Francis.

Recommended for you