John C. Francis
John C. Francis, 88, of Lake Placid, Florida, laid down his working tools and went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. He passed peacefully at Orchid Cove Nursing Home in Lake Placid. John was born on March 24, 1934, in Fincastle, Lee County, Kentucky and was the son of Henrietta Marie (Hall) and Leander Francis.
John has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1994, moving here from Lexington, Kentucky where he retired as an electrician from IBEW Union Local 183. He was a member of the Christian faith and belonged to local Masonic Lodges and Shriners Temples where he lived in Ohio, Kentucky and Florida. He mentored and sponsored many through AA in both Kentucky and Florida for over 30 years and enjoyed golfing, fishing and playing music his whole life.
John is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Louise (Thompson); seven children, Debra (Marty) Mertz, Caroline Francis, Paula (Chuck) Neville, Steven (Sandra) Francis, Suzette Durham and Jonni Lynn Francis; stepdaughter, Teresa (Joel) Scrafton; and a grandson whom he raised, Shawn C. Francis; along with 13 other grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren.
He is proceeded in death by his parents and three siblings, Wanda L. Carmer, Robert H. Francis Sr. and Richard C. Francis.
In keeping with John’s wishes a service to celebrate his life will be private for the family. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida, 863-465-4134.