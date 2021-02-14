John E. Barberee
John Erle Barberee, 87, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Feb. 8, 2021. He was born Sept. 6, 1933, in Lakeland, Florida to Johnnie Lee and Bertha Maude (Backus) Barberee. He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan, was a member of Union Congregational Church and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Barberee of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Catherine J. Garris (Brian) of Chulouta, Florida; son, Lee Barberee (Mary) of Lake Wales, Florida; sisters, Patsy Joyner (Ray) of Frostproof, Florida, Barbara Stanford of Frostproof, Florida and Linda McDowell (Wayne) of Lakeland, Florida; grandchildren, Krystal, Anna and Kaylee; and great-grandchildren, Destiny and Hurley.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Union Congregational Church with Rev. Bill Breylinger officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870 or Union Congregational Church, 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park, FL 33825. The family asks that all who plan to attend the memorial wear masks and social distance.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.