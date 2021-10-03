John E. Blovsky Sr.
John Edward Blovsky Sr. passed away peacefully at home in the presence of his loving family on Sept. 30, 2021. He was born on Nov. 18, 1943 in Ithaca, New York to Henry and Pearl Blovsky.
John was a 1961 graduate of Newfield High School. He worked for IBM as a mechanical engineer in Owego, New York, then transferred to Charlotte, North Carolina until retirement. He spent his retirement years living in Lake Placid, Florida. During his retirement years, he worked at Camp Cloverleaf, served as president of Leisure Lakes Homeowners Association, and volunteered many hours at his local church. John was a handyman of all trades and enjoyed helping others.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Gene Blovsky; and grandson, Harley Reynolds. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Avery Blovsky; his three children, Jim Blovsky (Melissa), Kimberly Blovsky Grossman (Jeff), and John Blovsky Jr.; and five grandchildren, Joshua, Luke, Taylor, Kelsie and John; and six great-grandchildren.
Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.