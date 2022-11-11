John E. Bradley flag

John Edward Bradley, 69, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. John was born on May 8, 1953, in Sebring, Florida, the son of John William and Doris Maybelline (Purvis) Bradley. He worked as a corrections officer for the Department of Corrections, he was of Baptist faith and has been a lifelong resident of Florida.

