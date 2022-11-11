John E. Bradley
John Edward Bradley, 69, passed away on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. John was born on May 8, 1953, in Sebring, Florida, the son of John William and Doris Maybelline (Purvis) Bradley. He worked as a corrections officer for the Department of Corrections, he was of Baptist faith and has been a lifelong resident of Florida.
John enjoyed golfing. He was an avid Elvis fan and loved his Florida State football. He taught at South Florida State College and was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Pinecrest Golf Club.
He is survived by his loving children, Stephanie Shelley (David) of Bonifay, Florida and Christina LaFlamboy (Dale) of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Carolyn Carden of Avon Park, Florida; and niece, Tracy Brown of Avon Park, Florida. Also surviving are five grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time at noon on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Pinecrest Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.