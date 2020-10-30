John E. Percy
John Ellsworth Percy, 92, passed Oct. 26, 2020.
John was born June 15, 1928, to Willard Henry Percy and Mary Frances McPeck Percy in Cleveland, Ohio.
John was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Betty Jane Hill, and his son, Dwight Vincent Percy. John leaves his wife, Jean, his love and his best friend; also daughter, Patricia Dianne Warner (Jan); stepdaughter, Linda Weaver; daughter-in-law, Terrie Percy (Dwight), and several grandchildren.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, a graduate of University of Florida, Bachelor of Architecture. He retired from TVA with 30 years of service as an architect. John enjoyed horses, boats and airplanes. He spent his first 14 years in Sebring, Florida. He attended Castle Heights Military School, Miami High School and Greeneville High School in Michigan. He graduated from Sebring High School in Sebring, Florida.
John is a Mason and is a member of Tamiami Trail Lodge No. 262, Everglades, Florida, since 1953.
A graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Norris Memorial Garden with the Pastor Billy Kurtz officiating.