John F. Ahlstrom
John Frederick Ahlstrom, 82, of Lake Placid, Florida, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday night, Dec. 22, 2022, at AdventHealth Sebring. John was born on June 22, 1940, in Ishpeming, Michigan, and was the son of Esther (Erickson) and John W. Ahlstrom. John served his country with honors in the United States Air Force.
After serving his country, John went to work in the tire industry where he retired as a regional manager with the heavy equipment industrial tire division. He has been a resident of Lake Placid for the past six years, moving here from Summerfield, Florida, previously from the UP of Michigan. John was a member of First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid.
He was an avid golfer who enjoyed a great round, hunting and fishing the local lakes. He loved to be with family and friends when they could get together.
John is preceded in death by his loving grandson, Connor. John is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Addie; daughter, Leslie Ann Hardman (Clay); son, Craig J. Ahlstrom (Lori); four grandchildren, one great-grandson and a sister, Ann Haseltine.
A service to celebrate John’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, with Rev. Ray Cameron and Rev. Drew Severance officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.