John F. Bokman
John Francis Bokman, 89, of Lake Placid, Florida, died suddenly on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at home.
Born July 31, 1930 in Baltimore, Maryland, he was a long-time resident of Lake Placid, Florida and previously resided in Maryland. After a long career as a maintenance superintendent with the Baltimore City Housing Authority, he retired in 1991. John enjoyed boating, travel, golf, family and friends. His Christian faith was a very large part of who he was and guided him through life.
He leaves his beloved wife, Esther Bokman; his daughters, Linda Henley (Warren) and Debra McPherson (Stephen); sister, Rhoda Moore (Bill); six grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Bokman; father, John Thomas Bokman; brother, Lee Bokman; and grandparents, Rhoda and Guy Simmons.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his entire extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service and reception at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church A.R.P., 117 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, FL 33852.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Organ Fund in the name of John Bokman to First Presbyterian Church, ARP, 117 N. Oak Ave. (P.O. Box 326), Lake Placid, FL 33852.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.