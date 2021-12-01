John F. Jeffo
John Francis Jeffo, 86, of Avon Park, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 24, 2021. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who truly enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends.
Born in Rutland, Vermont John proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force and was a member of the Catholic faith. John was the director of manufacturing for the Tambrand Corporation where he worked and retired from after many years of loyal service to his employer.
A resident of the area for over 30 years, he loved to work. After his retirement, John took a position that lasted 20 years with the Church Service Center, with the last 15 years as the director of the center. He enjoyed serving his community and assisting those in need. He spent many enjoyable hours walking the Highlands Hammock State Park reflecting on his life and the lives of others. John, without hesitation, would often put others before himself.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Patti Jeffo; their children, Keith and Lydia Jeffo of New Bern, North Carolina, Brian and Linda Jeffo of Jacksonville, Florida, John K. and Maribel Jeffo of Tampa, Florida, Mark Jeffo of Belcher Town, Massachusetts, and Michael Jeffo of Macon, Georgia. He was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
A service will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Avon Park. John touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.
