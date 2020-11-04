John Giordano
John Giordano, 93, a retired tavern owner, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
He resided at Fellowship at the Fairway in Sebring. He formerly resided in Avon Park and Sebring, as well as his hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. An accomplished accordionist for most of his life, he loved to entertain with Italian music and many other songs, which included popular and classical.
Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Antonio and Francesca (Mormina) Giordano.
Surviving are his son, Richard Giordano (Julie) of Sebring; brother, Joseph Giordano (Tess); sister, Josephine Freiler (Robert), all of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.