John H. McCracken
John Henry McCracken, 77, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 21, 2021, in Lakeland, Florida. A consummate storyteller and jack-of-all trades, his larger-than-life personality will be missed at the many weekly markets he frequented to sell produce from his family-owned farm in Avon Park, Florida.
John was born Sept. 24,1943, in Gowrie, Iowa to Harold and Mary (Burgess) McCracken, moving to care for his grandfather Henry in South Dakota at the age of 15. He ran track and played baseball, frequently retelling the story of getting knocked out cold by a tree while flagging down a fly ball during the state championship one year. In South Dakota, he graduated Salutatorian of his high school class … of two!
In addition to his athletic and academic prowess, he was also a competitive showman of Morgan horses from the family farm, a talent he successfully passed on to his children, grandchildren and students throughout his career. After graduating from South Dakota State and serving as a mechanic in the Air Force Reserve, he married his only true love and wife of 53 years, Lois (Pinckney). The couple first moved to South Dakota, later settling in Minnesota to start a family and John pursued his other true love, teaching agriculture in Springfield, Minnesota. In Minnesota, he was an active member of the Methodist church, a competitive bridge player and an FFA advisor, capping his teaching career by receiving the honorary American Farmer degree.
He moved the family to Florida in 1982 where he indulged his entrepreneurial spirit when, along with his wife and son Mike, he built a family citrus and produce business that at its peak would draw customers from hours away. He loved visiting with customers about his latest market discovery, places he had visited, or about his family (of whom he was exceptionally proud).
“Papa John,” as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren, is survived by his loving wife, Lois; son, Mike, and grandchildren, Morgan, Haley and Jaxon in Avon Park, Florida and Garrett Barr of High Springs, Florida; his daughter, Christine McCracken (Gregg Tenser), and grandchildren, Andrew and Addison of Westport, Connecticut. His passing is also mourned by his sister, Florence Frericks, and brother, Phillip McCracken. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a tax-deductible donation to the John McCracken Memorial Scholarship fund to help support secondary or trade school education for local students interested in agriculture and related fields. Join us as we fund the perpetual endowment in John’s memory. Contact the Heartland National Bank in Avon Park, Florida or the family directly for account information.
