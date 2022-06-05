John H. Vester Jr.
John H. Vester Jr. passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at age 84 of pancreatic cancer in Sebring, Florida.
John was born Jan. 3, 1938, in Salisbury, Maryland to Gertrude Liard and John Harold Vester Sr. John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Frank Hurley.
John is survived by his children, Robbin Vester and her husband Bill Anderson, and Jami Solano and her husband Roland Solano; his grandchildren, Lizzie, Sarah and David Solano; and his siblings, Leona Stevenson, Charles Vester, Betty Pollard, Rose Vester, Bobby Hurley and Joe Hurley. Ellen Myers, his partner of 10 years, also survives John.
His niece, nephews and their spouses – Allen and Heather Stevenson, Matt and Stacy Stevenson and Tina and Raleigh Trumbo – also survive and will miss him. John enjoyed a host of family, lifelong friends and colleagues who will miss him, especially Robert L. Baker, Joe Steidley and Jim Vessells.
John entered the U.S. Army in 1951 and discharged in 1956. John spent most of his service stationed in Hawaii. He was on the pistol team and worked in communications and intelligence. John was proud to be a veteran and having served his country.
After his U.S. Army service, John made a career on the D.C. Fire Department. He began serving Engine 17 on Dec. 17, 1961. He retired as captain of Truck 16 on Aug. 30, 1980. John enjoyed being a member of the Retired Firefighter’s Association of Washington, D.C. John’s other lifelong passion was Vester Properties, the real estate company he owned for decades.
John was an avid golfer and played several times a week for many years. He made great golfing friends over the years and went on many golfing trips. He enjoyed working on his farm in Nashville, North Carolina, where he restored the old farmhouse and several out buildings.
In the last 10 years, John split his time between Sebring, Florida and his farm in Nashville, North Carolina. John and Ellen were fixtures at the Sun ‘N Lake Golfing Community and Club. They enjoyed staying active and spending time with the many friends they had. John volunteered his time at the U.S. Sport Aviation Expo in Sebring and the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts in Avon Park.
John did not want a funeral service. His ashes will be interred at the National Veterans Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. To celebrate John’s life, live as he did – stay active, keep moving and enjoy your family and friends every day.