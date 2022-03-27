John J. O’Shea
John Joseph O’Shea, 91, was born July 7, 1930 and passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. He was born in Ireland to the late John and Mary Anne Kavanagh Shea.
Mr. O’Shea served in the U.S. Army for 30 years and was a Korean War veteran. After retirement, he worked as a night auditor in the hotel industry.
He is survived by his daughter, Maureen McPherson of Prosperity, South Carolina; son, John Michael O’Shea of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren, Chris, Sean, Amber, Katie and Brendan; great-grandchildren, Makensey, Kate, Camille, Connor and Matthew; brothers, Pat and Liam O’Shea; and sisters, Anne Sciuto, Dorothy O’Shea and Greta Gray. He was predeceased by his wife, Vickey O’Shea; brother, James O’Shea; and sister, Carmel O’Shea.
An inurnment will take place at a later date at St. James Catholic Church in Lake Placid, Florida.
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
Arrangements under the direction of Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, 503 North Lake Drive, Lexington, SC 29072. www.caughmanchapin.com.