John K. Brewer
John Kenneth Brewer, 86, of Sebring, Florida passed away on May 26, 2023.
John was the president of Southeast Diesel in Florida and formerly employed by Cummins Diesel Engine Company in Columbus, Indiana. A native of St. Clair Shores, Michigan, he was the son of Jesses J. Brewer of Leakesville, Mississippi and Clara Mae (Pierce) Brewer of Mobile, Alabama. He was born on April 28, 1937.
His wife of 61 years was Manuella June (Coy) Brewer of Greensburg, Indiana. The couple married in Greensburg, Indiana, moved to Nairobi, Kenya, East Africa for four years then relocated to several locations in Florida that included Miami Lakes, Coral Springs, Jacksonville, Plant City, Davie, Lake Placid and their final home was in Sebring, Florida. John was a U.S. Marine veteran and was affiliated with the Masonic Lodge.
The survivors include sons, Robert Kenneth Brewer (Katie) of Jacksonville, Florida and Jess Jay Brewer of Sebring; daughter, Terri Lynn Futch (Jeff) of Stuart, Florida; six grandchildren, Brian Radonski of Sebring, Lee Brewer, Allie Brewer and Ashlei (Brewer) Criswell of Jacksonville, Florida, Jeffrey Futch of Lake Wales, Florida and Kenny Futch of Zolfo Springs, Florida; six great-grandchildren, Ashlyn and Logan Radonski of Sebring, Brantley, Baylor and Livie Jane Futch of Zolfo Springs, Oakley Futch of Lake Wales and Evelyn and Ben of Jacksonville. He was pre-deceased by a daughter, Tammy Ann Brewer of Sebring.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Amphitheater in Highlands Hammock State Park, 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872.