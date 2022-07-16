John Kloet
John Kloet, age 87, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Westmont, Illinois, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2022. He was surrounded by his beloved partner, Jane Ward, and dear friends. He was loving father of Maurice “MJ” (Carol), Tony (Nancy), Nadine (Bryan) Smith, Kathy (Val) Volpe and John Jr. (Ann Marie) Kloet; devoted grandfather and great-grandfather of several.
John will be remembered for his passion for sports as he was an avid softball player, coach (inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame) and wrote Sebring softball articles for the Highlands News-Sun.
He enjoyed baseball, especially the Chicago White Sox. John will be missed by his weekly Tuesday poker buddies and those who knew him had a kick of his Elvis Presley impressions, along with his pizza-making skills at the Sebring VFW.
Visitation is Monday, July 18, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at West Suburban Funeral Home, 39 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, Illinois; funeral service is Tuesday, July 19, 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Church, 1825 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33872.