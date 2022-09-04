John Kloet
A special Celebration of Life service in memory of John Kloet will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at Calvary Church, 1825 Hammock Road in Sebring, Florida.
Along with the remembrance of John, four other senior softball players will be remembered. They are Norm Grubb, Bobby Richards, Chester Johnson, and Matt Decker. These five players are now playing in the Upper Levels on Upper Fields.
Pastor John and Les Osbeck will be officiating at the service.