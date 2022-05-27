John L. Hinson, Sr.
John Lee Hinson Sr. age 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 17, 2022. John retired after many years of teaching in the states of Florida and Ohio.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving wife, Verlillian Hinson; devoted children, Valerie Burks, Bernadette Alston, John Hinson, Jr. and Mark Hinson; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and many sorrowing friends.
The Wake service will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 from 5 — 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s Holiness Church, 302 Ben Hicks St., Avon Park, Florida. Funeral service is Saturday, May 28, 2022 at noon at Apostolic Church of Jesus, 920 South Carolina Ave., Avon Park, Florida.