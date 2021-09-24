John L. Thomas
John Lawrence Thomas, of Lake Placid, Florida, died Tuesday afternoon Sept. 21, 2021. He was a native of New Jersey, born Sept. 14, 1928 in Newark, son of John Smith and Elizabeth Myers Smith.
After high school, John joined the U.S. Army and was a Korean Conflict veteran. He moved to Miami, and for over 25 years he was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service there. He came to Lake Placid in 1985. He worked at the Lake Placid driver license bureau, served as a school crossing guard in Lake Placid, and was a volunteer at Florida Hospital Lake Placid. He served as past treasurer for the Highlands County Christian Motorcycle Association. John was a member of Eastside Christian Church where he served as the organist. He had a great love for music.
John is survived by his son, Eddie Conklin; grandchildren, Eric and Tony; and great-grandchildren, Tucker and Trinity. He was predeceased by his wife, Kay, in 2008.
Graveside burial service will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid with military honors. Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid, 863-465-9997.