John M. Scaglione
John Michael Scaglione, age 61 years young, passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on March 20, 1962 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Frank and Colleen Ann (Diliberto) Scaglione.
John took great pride in his work as a practicing hearing aid specialist, licensed in the state of Florida with Audibel Hearing Center in Sebring, Florida. He was an author and speaker and has helped thousands of people improve their quality of life by treating hearing loss. He was also a gifted musician, singer, songwriter, worship leader, master storyteller, hopeless romantic and really great cook. John was passionate about his missions trips to Rio Cuarto, Costa Rica and he held a special place in his heart for the friendships he made there and ongoing work.
John planted seeds of love wherever he traveled. Those seeds have grown over the years leaving a legacy of love for years to come. He was a bright light, inspiring us all with his many talents. His favorite motto: Live everyday as if it’s your last because one day you might be right. John Scaglione was a man of deep faith who loved the Lord. John was a devoted loving husband, caring father and friend to all. He was passionate about life and enjoyed sharing his sense of humor with the world.
John has been a resident of Sebring, Florida for the past 10 years. He was born in the county of St. Louis City, Missouri and spent most of his younger life and teen years growing up in Santa Monica, California and New Jersey, eventually moving to Pennsylvania and settling in Sebring, Florida in 2013.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Christi Scaglione; his former wife, Maria Scaglione; and their children, Danica Scaglione and Tyler Scaglione. He was the youngest of six and his surviving siblings are Betty (Brandt), Frank Scaglione, Rick Scaglione, Ronald Scaglione and Kathy Scaglione.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.