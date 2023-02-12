John N. Kluberg

John Nelson Kluberg of Georgetown, Texas passed away on Feb. 3, 2023, at age 70. Born in 1952 in Avon Park, Florida, John was the son of the late Nels and Barbara Kluberg. John adored his family, and is survived by his children, Martyn Humphrey, Kristen Kluberg and spouse Kim, and Lauren Collins and spouse Andrew; sisters, Nancy Dobler and spouse Rich, and Kathy Willingham; five adored grandchildren, Cameron, Payton, Evelyn, Kendall and Kai; and a slew of loving nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Recommended for you