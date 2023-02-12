John N. Kluberg
John Nelson Kluberg of Georgetown, Texas passed away on Feb. 3, 2023, at age 70. Born in 1952 in Avon Park, Florida, John was the son of the late Nels and Barbara Kluberg. John adored his family, and is survived by his children, Martyn Humphrey, Kristen Kluberg and spouse Kim, and Lauren Collins and spouse Andrew; sisters, Nancy Dobler and spouse Rich, and Kathy Willingham; five adored grandchildren, Cameron, Payton, Evelyn, Kendall and Kai; and a slew of loving nephews, nieces, and cousins.
John excelled at his career in accounting and finance, but his real passion was his family. Known best as “Daddy” or “Poppa,” he was never happier than when he was spending time with his children and grandchildren; playing board games, cards, jigsaw puzzles, watching movies, watching his Florida Gators play football, listening to Frank Sinatra records, telling jokes and stories, and all together making others laugh and smile. He was always sitting “on ready” to do anything and everything that allowed him to spend time with his family.
John was adored by all who knew him, able to strike up an engaging conversation with anyone, anywhere, at any time, from any walk of life; and he possessed a brilliant (and lightning-quick) sense of humor. To know John was to love John.
John Kluberg made this world a much better place. John’s world was filled with love, kindness, patience, empathy, humility, fun, and lots of humor. John’s entire life exemplified Jesus’s commandment in Matthew 22:39: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.” This beautiful man will remain a powerful force in the lives of family, friends, and colleagues for years to come.
A memorial service will be held for John at the Methodist Church in Georgetown, Texas, on April 15, 2023, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John’s honor to the American Cancer Society or Hospice Austin.