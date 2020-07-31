John P. Johnson
John Paul Johnson, mentor to many and friend to all, passed from this life to eternity on July 21, 2020, at age 72.
Born Jan. 31, 1948, in San Diego, California to Gordon and Sandra (Ford) Johnson, he was also raised by a village of wonderful aunts and uncles and grandpa and grandma. He graduated from Hilltop High school and attended Southwestern Community College, both of Chula Vista, California where he studied photography among other subjects. Being an avid photographer, he won an award for a picture he took of Bobby Kennedy.
After boot camp, his first duty station was the Coast Guard Cutter Woodbine in Grand Haven, Michigan where he met and married his wife, Barbara, in 1972. While first class at the Ashtabula, Ohio Coast Guard Station in 1976, he was named Coast Guardsman of the Year for rescuing an 11-month-old baby girl whose father had thrown her into the icy Ashtabula River.
As a Christian, whether serving in our military or as a civilian, John always put others first and himself last. John lived The Golden Rule. He wasn’t just a “hearer of the Word, but a doer” as well. His greatest joy was when helping another person.
He will be sadly missed by his wife, Barbara; his two sons, Scott (Reziel) Johnson of Traverse City, Michigan and Joshua Johnson of Wichita, Kansas; and his grandson, Austin Johnson of Sebring, Florida.
His Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Sebring Parkway Church of Christ in Sebring, and Military Honors will be presented at Sarasota National Cemetery on Aug. 4, 2020.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.